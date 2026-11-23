Jeff Hardy has opened the door to a return to WWE in the future.

Hardy's last full-time run came to an end under acrimonious circumstances after he walked out of a WWE show. However, the TNA wrestler has since appeared for the promotion again, wrestling on a few episodes of "WWE NXT." The veteran star has now discussed a potential return to the TKO-owned promotion.

"I feel like I will, in a way [return to WWE]. I feel like it's kind of inevitable that something will happen, whether it be something leading up to the Hall of Fame or whatever, for it to feel right," he said on "Insight." "But yeah, I feel like I have a little more time in a WWE ring before it's all over."

Hardy has had an iconic career as both a singles and tag team wrestler, but the TNA Wrestling star isn't ready to call it quits, even though he believes The Hardy Boyz's run could come to an end soon. The 49-year-old star feels he still has several years left in the pro wrestling business, targeting retirement at 60.

"I think I would define it as the most extreme Hardy run because it is our last run, most likely. But then again, you know, just depending on how I feel, the more we move forward in the future, you know, I just play it by ear, and I plan to do it for as long as I can, you know. I have no plans of retirement whatsoever, so I'm going to do stunts for as long as I can," he said. "Without a doubt, I've always wanted to make it to 50 [years of age]. You know, I always joke and say Matt's over halfway to 100 now, and he's still rocking. Naturally, I want to make it to 50, but between 55 and 60 would be incredible."

Matt Hardy recently stated that he could continue wrestling even if Jeff retires, while also eyeing a backstage role once he calls time on his career.