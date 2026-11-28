One of GUNTHER's early main roster feuds in WWE was against Sheamus, who goes by his real name Stephen Farrelly now that he's no longer in the promotion. According to Farrelly, he fought behind the scenes for a more major platform for their rivalry, but it did not come to pass.

"We had ... two great matches before, and there was a 'Mania match coming up, and I felt great, and I was looking great, and I ... kept pushing for this match at 'Mania," Farrelly said regarding GUNTHER on the Ladder YouTube channel. "In the end, it just didn't go my way. They went a different direction."

Sheamus did face GUNTHER in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 39 for the Intercontinental title, with Drew McIntyre also involved. However, based on hints given by Sheamus, it seems he pushed for a singles match the following year, as he stated that GUNTHER went on to face another wrestler, whom he lost to. At WrestleMania 40 in 2024, GUNTHER lost the IC title to Sami Zayn.

"It would've been great — [we have] great chemistry, and there was a story there, how he had this belt, this Intercontinental title belt that I'd never won," Farrelly continued. "It would've been a great finish. It was the only title that the [Sheamus] character had never won. So I pushed and pushed and pushed, made so many calls, and it just didn't happen."

As a result of losing out on the WrestleMania singles match against GUNTHER, Farrelly admitted that he let himself go physically during some time off, and then he was called back to the company earlier than planned. That eventually led to the memorable "burger after burger" line delivered by McIntyre towards Sheamus in 2024.

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