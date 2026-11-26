For about five years, Zoey Stark (now known as Zoey Serrano in TNA) was contracted with WWE, performing on the NXT and Raw brands. She was released earlier this year, and making an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Serrano offered up some details on her departure. The wrestler began to feel like things were going south when she was forced to take time off due to a knee injury.

"[It felt] like a big roller coaster ride," she said. "The injury itself, that was a tough one, like harder than when I tore my left ACL. And I think the reason [was] when I tore my left [ACL], I was still in Orlando, was still able to go to the PC and be around your community of wrestlers. For the right one, I'm by myself. I was isolated. I just didn't feel like I was a part of the family anymore."

In addition to that isolation, during her physical therapy, Serrano was having difficulty regaining a full range of motion in her right knee, as she had torn her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Although she feels back at 100% now, the recovery was not easy. During that time, Serrano didn't feel as though she could enjoy watching wrestling, which didn't help the isolation. Weeks after she was finally cleared for in-ring action, Serrano was released by WWE in the aftermath of WrestleMania 42.