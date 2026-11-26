TNA's Zoey Serrano Details WWE Release & Final Months
For about five years, Zoey Stark (now known as Zoey Serrano in TNA) was contracted with WWE, performing on the NXT and Raw brands. She was released earlier this year, and making an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Serrano offered up some details on her departure. The wrestler began to feel like things were going south when she was forced to take time off due to a knee injury.
"[It felt] like a big roller coaster ride," she said. "The injury itself, that was a tough one, like harder than when I tore my left ACL. And I think the reason [was] when I tore my left [ACL], I was still in Orlando, was still able to go to the PC and be around your community of wrestlers. For the right one, I'm by myself. I was isolated. I just didn't feel like I was a part of the family anymore."
In addition to that isolation, during her physical therapy, Serrano was having difficulty regaining a full range of motion in her right knee, as she had torn her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Although she feels back at 100% now, the recovery was not easy. During that time, Serrano didn't feel as though she could enjoy watching wrestling, which didn't help the isolation. Weeks after she was finally cleared for in-ring action, Serrano was released by WWE in the aftermath of WrestleMania 42.
Zoey Serrano thought she was having a panic attack upon WWE release
"I'm being told, 'We're gonna get you started, we've been talking about you, we have some game plans,' everything else," Serrano continued. "I go to 'Mania, show [my] face, writers are telling me the same thing. Then, the following week, I read online cuts are happening. Just, like, my gut — my heart sunk. Something in me, I knew."
Part of that intuition came from the fact that company officials continually told Serrano they were planning on using her, but she was never put back on TV after the injury. That, in combination with knowing that she'd undergone two knee surgeries, made Serrano believe that she would be pushed out, even if she didn't want to accept that.
"I was at the gym, and I just saw [Talent Relations] call me," she said. "I answered hoping it wasn't the phone call, and when he said the words — I mean, I broke down, right then and there. I full-on thought I was going into a panic attack."
Looking back on her time with WWE compared to now, Serrano feels relief at no longer having to deal with the stress that she believes is inherent to working in the company. She has since debuted in TNA, where she works alongside former WWE partner Shayna Baszler as a member of The Apex tag team.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.