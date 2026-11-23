It doesn't take a whole lot for two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray to be left annoyed by something that happened in wrestling. And the latest example occurred one week ago on Tuesday night following "WWE NXT," when the NXT Women's Championship match between champ Kelani Jordan and challenger Kendal Grey ended in a disqualification. Bully wasted no time at the start of "Busted Open After Dark" bemoaning that the match ended without a true finish, mostly because of how much he was looking forward to seeing Jordan and Grey, two of his favorites, wrestle.

"I know a DQ is always a possibility, I know a countout is always a possibility, I know a double countout is always a possibility, I know that there are these possibilities to a finish of a match," Bully said. "But I didn't think that that was going to happen tonight. I had been putting Kelani Jordan on this show for years. I had her on 'After Dark' twice, and she's also been on 'Busted Open.' I've been putting over Kendal Grey for years. She's been on 'Busted Open After Dark' twice. I've compared her to Kurt Angle.

"Both of these women [are] incredible wrestlers. And I guess I shouldn't be letting my personal feelings get in the way of tonight's show, because as a professional...who's been a champion on multiple occasions, whether that's a tag team champion, a World Heavyweight Champion, a hardcore champion, a six-man champion, your sister's a** champion, I understand why a champion would get themselves disqualified. But I'll be damned if tonight wasn't the chicken s*** way out for Kelani Jordan."

After a back and forth match, Jordan appeared to be beat after Grey put her in the Ankle Lock for the second time in several minutes. Instead of tapping, however, Jordan slapped the referee in the face, prompting the referee to stop the match and allowing Jordan to squeak out a title defense.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription