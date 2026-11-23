Former AEW TNT Champion Mark Briscoe has not been seen in All Elite Wrestling since the July 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where he unsuccessfully challenged MJF for the AEW World Championship. After the match was over, MJF assaulted Briscoe with the Dynamite Diamond Ring, with The Conglomeration confirming later that week that Briscoe had suffered serious injuries in the match with Maxwell Jacob Friedman and would be out of action indefinitely.

Nearly five months on from his last appearance in AEW and there has finally been an update on Briscoe's condition. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Briscoe had suffered a knee injury that required surgery, and between July and the time of writing, he has undergone surgery and is on the road to recovery. However, the severity of the injury, as well what type of surgery Briscoe had remains undisclosed at this time. It was Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer who originally confirmed that Briscoe was injured over the summer, but it is still unclear to this day whether he got injured in the match with MJF, or it had been something Briscoe had been dealing with prior to his last appearance.

Before his injury, Briscoe had been ever-present on AEW programming. He walked into 2026 as the AEW TNT Champion after defeating Kyle Fletcher at AEW Full Gear 2025, but would ultimately lose the title to Tommaso Ciampa at the end of January, who would immediately lose the title to Fletcher. After not being able to reclaim the belt from Fletcher, Briscoe turned his attention to the AEW World Championship once MJF reclaimed the belt from Darby Allin, and after leading a team comprised of himself, The Conglomeration, Darby Allin, and Konosuke Takeshita to victory over MJF and The Don Callis Family at Forbidden Door 2026 in a Steel Cage, Briscoe earned his shot at the title.