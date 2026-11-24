NBA star Jalen Brunson has come to Roman Reigns' defense after the WWE star faced criticism from some figures in the professional wrestling industry.

Reigns has received plaudits over the years for his "Original Tribal Chief" character, but has also faced criticism, with some, like podcaster Conrad Thompson, calling him overrated. Now, Brunson, who has appeared alongside Reigns on WWE television, has come to his defense, arguing that he must be doing something right if such words are being used to describe him.

"If he's being deemed overrated, he's doing something right. He's in people's heads. You're constantly thinking about him. He's doing something right. It is what it is at this point," Brunson said in his interview with "Outkick."

Brunson, a WWE fan, appeared alongside Reigns at Saturday Night's Main Event in July, seemingly endorsing him.

Thompson had given Reigns his due but said he should be nowhere near the conversation about wrestling's Mt. Rushmore, arguing that he hasn't had moments like other legends of the business, such as Steve Austin or Ric Flair. Reigns had a strong reaction to the statement, saying that Thompson was using his name to drive more views to his content. People like Eric Bischoff, who also hosts a podcast on Thompson's podcast network, said that while he respects Reigns as a wrestler, he is bored with him because there is nothing new about his character.

There have been other polarizing reactions to the overrated label, with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believing it is ridiculous to call Reigns that and vehemently stating that he is currently the best wrestler in the world.