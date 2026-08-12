Eric Bischoff Says He Is 'Bored' Of WWE's Roman Reigns But Still Respects Him

Over the last week, Eric Bischoff and "83 Weeks" co-host Conrad Thompson caused a stir when Thompson called WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns overrated, a statement Bischoff agreed with. Many were unhappy with the opinion, including Booker T, but it's done little to sway either Bischoff or Thompson's opinion. On this week's "83 Weeks," Bischoff explained why he wasn't super high on Reigns at the moment.

"I don't find him interesting to watch, because I've seen it all," Bischoff said. "I've seen every match that he's...I can watch half of one of his matches and see everything that he's done over the last two years. There's a sameness to it, much like there was with Ric Flair."

Bischoff was quick to note, however, that while he wasn't interested in Reigns' work at the moment, that didn't mean Reigns was bad or not doing good work. Again referencing Ric Flair, he pointed out that Ole Anderson had complained about Flair having boring matches, only for Bischoff to point out Flair was over and doing good business. That, according to Bischoff, matters more than one person's opinion.

"As long as they [the fans] like it, it doesn't really matter, does it?" Bischoff said. "If they're buying tickets, if they're watching on television, if they're showing up and buying your merchandise, as they were in the case of Ric Flair when Ole Anderson was complaining about the fact that every one of his matches looked exactly the same.

"Well, so does Roman Reigns' matches lately. But guess what; people are still buying his merchandise, people are still showing up, people are still buying tickets. So yeah, maybe creatively from the subjective perspective, I'm bored. There's just nothing new going on there for me and that's what I said last week. But from a business perspective, he's bankable."