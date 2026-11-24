AEW interviewer RJ City has recalled his brief stint in WWE and revealed how he got hired.

City, who initially worked as a wrestler in the professional wrestling business, eventually transitioned into other roles, primarily as a host and interviewer. One of the opportunities he landed during the pandemic was hosting a few WWE web shows, which came about quite unexpectedly.

"I was doing dick in wrestling, as you could imagine, because there was no room for me. And during the pandemic, I worked for WWE for a year and a half. David Arquette smuggled me on a celebrity Zoom call. And then they're like, 'Well, let's hire this guy. We need people who can talk at their computers.' It was only online. The world had to end for me to get some sort of employment," he said on "The Stunner."

His time in WWE ended in a way that's often seen in the promotion, as new management had different plans, leaving him with no role. RJ City, though, was surprised that WWE had hired him in the first place.

"And like all things in WWE, I did a couple good fun things there. I had a comedy special in between WrestleMania nights. It was a miracle that I got any of it on. And then, like all things in WWE, random new people take over and they just wash the sand and everything's gone. I was like, it was a miracle that I was even there. I thought it was hilarious the whole time," he added.

Eventually, AEW CEO Tony Khan reached out to him, having reportedly followed his career closely and knowing everything he had done in wrestling up to that point. Khan then offered him a deal to work with AEW. The comical interviewer hosted AEW's "Hey! (EW)" podcast, which ultimately came to an end last year, but he continues to be involved in AEW.