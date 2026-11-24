With Thanksgiving week in the United States, WWE opted to tape this week's "SmackDown" following yesterday's "Raw." While the show will still broadcast in its normal timeslot this Friday, spoilers are available coming out of the taping (courtesy of NoDQ), with some implications for WWE Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday.

Following some controversy for Team America on "Raw," CM Punk is set to address the situation on "SmackDown," while again confirming that he will still compete in the traditional Survivor Series match despite the presence of his rival Seth Rollins.

Meanwhile, after their match last week, Trick Williams and Damian Priest will come to blows yet again, with Priest reportedly attacking the United States Champion.

Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Michin and B-Fab, while Tama and Talla Tonga (accompanied by Haku) will confront Bakusai and the War Raiders to presumably set up a tag defense in the near future.

Blake Monroe will be in action once again, though she is set to lose to Chelsea Green due to interference from Tiffany Stratton. Paige will then come to the aid of Green.

Taking part in several segments across the show will be Danhausen, who is set to host "Friendsgiving" festivities with various wrestlers, including WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan back again after last week's show.

Finally, the main event will reportedly feature Sami Zayn and GUNTHER tagging against Kevin Owens and Finn Balor, with Zayn and GUNTHER emerging victorious.