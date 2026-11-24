After a chilly WWE WrestleMania 40 weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in April 2024, a new report on Tuesday indicated that Philadelphia could be getting another major WWE event, and this one would be a little warmer.

According to Andrew Baydala on X (formerly Twitter), there is a "real possibility" that WWE could run a major event in the city next year. The event most often mentioned, according to Baydala, though he did not specifically cite by who, is SummerSlam.

The city last hosted SummerSlam in 1990 at the Philadelphia Spectrum. The event saw Ultimate Warrior and Rick Rude fight for the WWE Championship inside a steel cage.

Some news: There is a real possibility of #WWE running a major event in Philadelphia in 2027. SummerSlam has been the event most often mentioned/linked. pic.twitter.com/2mEpZ3Tupt — Andrew Baydala (@AndrewBaydala) November 24, 2026

In the months following WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Wrestlenomics reported that night two of the event grossed over $18 million in ticket sales, setting the record for the largest gate for a single-day professional wrestling event at the time. Night one grossed over $17.6 million.

WWE has not officially announced locations for the "Biggest Party of the Summer" for next year, or 2028. Back in August, WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select revealed that SummerSlam 2029 will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana. WWE signed a massive premium live event deal with the Indiana Sports Commission in June 2024.

The next PLE following this weekend's Survivor Series: WarGames in Houston, Texas, is set for Perth, Australia, where WWE recently inked a three-year deal with the tourism board. WWE Wrestlepalooza will take place at the RAC Arena on December 12. The episodes of "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw" surrounding the event will also air from the city.