WWE SummerSlam 2029 Location Revealed

WWE SummerSlam 2026 may have only recently taken place, but a new report has seemingly confirmed the location for the "Biggest Party of the Summer" in 2029. According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, SummerSlam 2029 will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The outlet cited a source with direct knowledge of the situation, and confirmed a previous report, that when the Indiana Sports Commission and WWE finalized their premium live event agreement back in 2024, SummerSlam was part of it. The last PLE held in the city was Wrestlepalooza 2025, which saw Brock Lesnar defeat John Cena, and Cody Rhodes defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. Indianapolis was also the home of the 2025 Royal Rumble, where Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair won their respective matches.

WWE announced its deal with the city in the summer of 2024 with a hype video featuring former Indianapolis Colts punter and WWE commentator, Pat McAfee, revealing WWE's three biggest events, including WrestleMania, would head to Indianapolis in the future. The only official date announced at the time was the February 1, 2025 Rumble.

A date for the "Showcase of the Immortals" in the city has not been set, with WrestleManias 41 and 42 taking place in Las Vegas, with WrestleMania 43 set for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next year. Notably, New Orleans is "owed" a 'Mania, after Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson initially announced that WrestleMania 42 would be taking place in the city, before the event was moved back to Las Vegas following the previous year's success. As of September last year, sources had "no idea" when Indianapolis would see its WrestleMania.

Dates and locations for both SummerSlam 2027 and 2028 have not been announced by WWE. The location, and month, of the 2027 Royal Rumble was recently revealed, with the event set for Glendale, Arizona in February.