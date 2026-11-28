WWE's Cody Rhodes is one of the company's stars with the most mainstream media appeal, as recently seen with his work, both on-screen and promotional, as Guile in "Street Fighter." Rhodes recently spoke with the "DOUBLE COVERAGE PODCAST" about the opportunities many stars in WWE are able to take on now, as that wasn't always the case.

Rhodes said he was lucky to be able to film "Street Fighter" after just capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam 2025. He said he's glad people are starting to "wake up" to the message that opportunities like that are possible in modern WWE.

"That's really credit to Nick Khan, president of WWE, and Triple H [Paul Levesque], who's the head of all its creative, is that conversation's not hard anymore," he said. "That conversation is more synergetic, in the sense that, 'Hey, I would like to do this. I think it would be good for me, good for us...' Much more open to the idea of taking you, telling a story elsewhere, coming back, and really not only that, put that stamp on you in the sense that when time came to promote the movie, we're doing a full SummerSlam collaborated entrance with the Guile hair added to my helmet."

He gave credit to WWE's stacked roster, who are able to hold things down on show when another talent is away for a month or two, in addition to Levesque and his "larger world-view." Rhodes put Triple H over as not only the "perfect person," but the "only person" who could lead WWE right now.