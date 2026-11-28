Cody Rhodes Explains How WWE's Attitude Has Changed When It Comes To Outside Projects
WWE's Cody Rhodes is one of the company's stars with the most mainstream media appeal, as recently seen with his work, both on-screen and promotional, as Guile in "Street Fighter." Rhodes recently spoke with the "DOUBLE COVERAGE PODCAST" about the opportunities many stars in WWE are able to take on now, as that wasn't always the case.
Rhodes said he was lucky to be able to film "Street Fighter" after just capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam 2025. He said he's glad people are starting to "wake up" to the message that opportunities like that are possible in modern WWE.
"That's really credit to Nick Khan, president of WWE, and Triple H [Paul Levesque], who's the head of all its creative, is that conversation's not hard anymore," he said. "That conversation is more synergetic, in the sense that, 'Hey, I would like to do this. I think it would be good for me, good for us...' Much more open to the idea of taking you, telling a story elsewhere, coming back, and really not only that, put that stamp on you in the sense that when time came to promote the movie, we're doing a full SummerSlam collaborated entrance with the Guile hair added to my helmet."
He gave credit to WWE's stacked roster, who are able to hold things down on show when another talent is away for a month or two, in addition to Levesque and his "larger world-view." Rhodes put Triple H over as not only the "perfect person," but the "only person" who could lead WWE right now.
Champion nervous to ask for leave
Rhodes did say, however, he was most nervous to ask Levesque about taking on the role, as he respects the WWE Hall of Famer and his creative plans. He said that Triple H's number one priority, even as head of creative in charge of all the storylines and characters, is the wrestling on his shows.
"I was nervous to ask Triple H. That's really my coach and my guide in the wrestling world," Rhodes said. "To say, 'Hey, the biggest title we have, the WWE title is going to go away,' I was nervous. And that was one of the most pleasantly surprising conversations ever."
The "American Nightmare" said that it was nice to get ideas of how to make his storylines flow around his time off, instead of being written off television in an old-school way, like being lit on fire or thrown off the titantron. Rhodes said the world was well aware of what was going on, that all the stars of "Street Fighter" were coming together to film the movie, and they didn't need to insult the WWE audience's intelligence.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "DOUBLE COVERAGE PODCAST" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.