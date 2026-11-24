WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has been stacking up the acting credits, including her most recent role in "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo," and according to a new report, her latest role takes her back to her roots before WWE.

According to Deadline, Morgan has been cast in "Hooters: The Movie." The star has been open over the years about how her waitressing job at the restaurant helped get her noticed by WWE. Deadline reported filming for the movie is already underway in the Tampa Bay area of Florida, the home of the first Hooters location.

The plot of the movie, according to Deadline, follows best friend pair Ted and Lenny as they chase a woman named Diane, who they spotted in a spring break commercial, to Clearwater Beach, Florida. The pair build the Hooter empire over the years, with Diane as the first "Hooters Girl." Owen Patrick Joyner and Kyle Clark star as Ted and Lenny, with Audrey Trullinger playing Diane.

Carmen Electra and current Hooters Girls, including Kenzie Davis, the 2026 winner of the Miss Hooters International pageant, will also star alongside Morgan in the film. Deadline didn't specify just who Morgan will play in the movie. Marsha Droste, the film's executive producer, is quoted in the report, saying that it was important for them to include women who helped build Hooters in the film.

"Former Hooters Girls have shared their experiences, humor and memories to help shape the screenplay and bring authenticity to the characters," Droste told Deadline. "I'm especially proud that both current and former Hooters Girls are appearing in the film."

Morgan has also starred alongside Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson in 2023's "The Kill Room." She was also featured on the "Chucky" TV series, where she was murdered by the killer doll, in 2022.