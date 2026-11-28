Former WWE star Enzo Amore, who goes by Real1 on the independent scene, had quite the interesting five-year long WWE run following his "WWE NXT" debut in May 2013. He recently spoke about one of the coolest moments of his career with MuscleManMalcolm in an interview following his successful defense of the Flyweight Championship at 4th Rope Heelmatic.

Amore and his former tag team partner, Big Cass, teamed alongside John Cena at WWE Battleground 2016, and Malcolm asked just what that was like. The former Cruiserweight Champion said that things haven't gotten any higher for him since.

"That was when the kid peaked. Glad you guys witnessed my peak," Amore joked. "It doesn't get any better than being out there with John. He's the best. He did what I did tonight better than anyone in the world, and that's just getting in the ring and let the people tell him what we should be doing. Learned a lot from John. Blessed to have known him in the business and as a human, just watching him from afar."

It was rumored back in May that Amore would be re-signing with WWE, after he was reportedly spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Cass rejoined WWE, following his departure from AEW, and debuted on "WWE Raw" on the show following SummerSlam 2026.

Rumors regarding Amore's return cropped up once again at the beginning of November. PWInsider Elite reported there was a belief within WWE that Amore had re-signed with the company, but the outlet had not confirmed the "Realest Guy in the Room" had officially put pen to paper.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit MuscleManMalcolm and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.