John Cena has handed out two more invitations to his titular event.

In a pre-recorded backstage segment on "WWE NXT," Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair appeared alongside Cena, who confirmed their entries into the inaugural John Cena Classic. Along with it, the rising stars each received a briefcase and challenge coin, with Cena noting that the items had a lot of history attached to them. Furthermore, the 17-time world champion hoped they knew how much their participation personally meant to him.

For Grey and Sinclair, the John Cena Classic will not only mark an opportunity to collide with main roster WWE stars, but also their simultaneous debuts on the "WWE Raw" brand. The event will emanate from Walt Disney World on Monday, December 14. Two days before, Grey will challenge Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women's Championship at "NXT" TLC.

Cena will announce the remaining Classic participants at Saturday's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event. So far, nine women are confirmed: Grey, Sinclair, Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, Kelani Jordan, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid and newly-crowned NXT Women's North American Champion Izzi Dame. Meanwhile, Romeo Moreno, Noam Dar, Shiloh Hill, Zilla Fatu, and Cody Rhodes occupy the men's side.

The John Cena Classic will pit stars of "NXT" against those of WWE's main roster brands, with a men and women's champion being crowned by the end of the night and multi-person matches reportedly being considered. According to Cena, votes cast on Club WWE will determine who holds each title.