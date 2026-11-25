I am a big fan of both Mason Rook and Shiloh Hill, but for whatever reason, their bout tonight to determine the number one contender for Grayson Waller's NXT Championship just didn't do it for me. That's partially because Rook already won the number one contendership when he bested Saquon Shugars and Tony D'Angelo in a match back in September, so his victory here seemed pretty inevitable.

After his first contendership victory, however, on the night of what was supposed to be his shot at Waller, it was revealed Rook was injured, and some reports initially indicated he'd be out a while. That was Rook's most recent TV match, so I'm assuming the powers that be in "NXT" just wanted to re-establish his dominance as number one contender, especially going into a premium live event title match instead of one on just another episode of the show. I just don't think that victory needed to come at Hill's expense, as Rook wasn't out nearly as long as initially expected. I think he was still fresh enough in the minds of "NXT" fans.

Hill is pretty over in the Performance Center, as is Rook, and doing this babyface vs. babyface match in the space just felt like it didn't click well. I don't know if I'd go as far as to say the men didn't have much chemistry, but the match started off really slow for me. There was a lot of Hill trying to take Rook off his feet, and sure, Rook's a bigger guy, but Hill isn't a cruiserweight trying to take down a giant. I held on to hope the match would be up in the last portion, and thankfully, that was indeed the case after a commercial break.

Rook hit Hill with a Blue Thunder Bomb, but Hill continued to battle back until Rook connected with a gut-wrench power bomb, then his massive moonsault for the victory. The show of respect at the end was fine, and Hill even threw Waller into the ring for Rook to beat down after the match. After what felt like a just-okay match, the ending of the segment was also just fine. Nothing about this tonight made me believe that Rook is beating Waller at TLC in just over two weeks, so hopefully "NXT" adds some more fuel to the fire next week.

Written by Daisy Ruth