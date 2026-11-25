WWE NXT - 11/24/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
Another "WWE NXT" is in the books, and the card for NXT's first Tables, Ladders, and Chairs-themed event is taking shape. You can read all about what happened over on the WWE NXT 11/24 Live Blog.
As for now, it's time to talk about how we felt about all the craziness from tonight's show. With plenty of in-ring action, there was a lot to love, but things started to get wonky backstage and on the mic. As always, "WWE NXT" contains multitudes, some bad, and some good. There won't be time to talk about everything, so the comment section will be open as always.
Without further ado, here's the three things we loved about Tuesday's big show, and here's three things we very much didn't.
Hated: The John Cena Classic Is Holding Back NXT TLC
When WWE first announced that TLC would be returning under the "NXT" banner, we were thrilled. Now, that excitement has been washed down.
The oversaturation of events surrounding "NXT" TLC makes it hard for us and WWE to give it the proper attention it deserves. As it pertains to the "NXT" brand, TLC is hindered by the fact that the John Cena Classic and Worlds Collide Doomsday take place two and three days after it, which means WWE officials have no choice but to overlap the build for those shows with TLC.
This overlap can complicate things for viewers, including myself, who are trying to keep track of what stories and matches will be playing out where. It's almost impossible to keep things separate as a lot of these stories will likely crossover, too.
Don't get me wrong, the John Cena Classic seems like a great opportunity for WWE's developmental stars. The problem is it's actively holding back the same stars' abilities to sell their TLC matches/programs, which will technically take place on a bigger stage (a premium live event is considered greater than an episode of "WWE Raw," after all).
We, as viewers, have little time to absorb, let alone appreciate, the events unfolding in front of us. Greater space between the events would easily solve that.
Written by Ella Jay
Loved: Myka Lockwood Steals The Show
I had a feeling going into this episode of "NXT" that the Eight Person Tag Team Match pitting Vanity Project against Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger would be the match I liked the most, but it still far exceeded expectations and made for something that was basically flawless in my humble little opinion.
There was a lot to love about this match if you ask me, but I think my favorite thing about this is that Myka Lockwood really was the centerpiece of everything. Considering it was Lockwood's debut match on "NXT" programming in any division, it was a genius move to have her be the focus of everything and really highlight her incredible strength through things like every member of the babyface team being scared to have to face Lockwood in the ring. I have to give her huge props for her skills between the ropes, and genuinely think that she's one of the best homegrown talents that has come out of the WWE NIL program thus far. She's going to be something special and has a really bright future ahead of her.
I also thought that Dar, Moreno, Walker, and Ledger did a really fantastic job of helping to elevate Lockwood while Vanity Project took a step back to allow her to be in the spotlight. Vanity Project should've absolutely been the winners (which they were of course), but that doesn't mean that Dar, Moreno, Walker, and Ledger have anything to be upset about because they all looked great inside the ring in their own right. Everyone really gelled well with one another to make for something fast-paced, action-packed, and fun to watch, making for a great opening contest on this episode of "NXT."
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Hated: Mason Rook already #1 contender
I am a big fan of both Mason Rook and Shiloh Hill, but for whatever reason, their bout tonight to determine the number one contender for Grayson Waller's NXT Championship just didn't do it for me. That's partially because Rook already won the number one contendership when he bested Saquon Shugars and Tony D'Angelo in a match back in September, so his victory here seemed pretty inevitable.
After his first contendership victory, however, on the night of what was supposed to be his shot at Waller, it was revealed Rook was injured, and some reports initially indicated he'd be out a while. That was Rook's most recent TV match, so I'm assuming the powers that be in "NXT" just wanted to re-establish his dominance as number one contender, especially going into a premium live event title match instead of one on just another episode of the show. I just don't think that victory needed to come at Hill's expense, as Rook wasn't out nearly as long as initially expected. I think he was still fresh enough in the minds of "NXT" fans.
Hill is pretty over in the Performance Center, as is Rook, and doing this babyface vs. babyface match in the space just felt like it didn't click well. I don't know if I'd go as far as to say the men didn't have much chemistry, but the match started off really slow for me. There was a lot of Hill trying to take Rook off his feet, and sure, Rook's a bigger guy, but Hill isn't a cruiserweight trying to take down a giant. I held on to hope the match would be up in the last portion, and thankfully, that was indeed the case after a commercial break.
Rook hit Hill with a Blue Thunder Bomb, but Hill continued to battle back until Rook connected with a gut-wrench power bomb, then his massive moonsault for the victory. The show of respect at the end was fine, and Hill even threw Waller into the ring for Rook to beat down after the match. After what felt like a just-okay match, the ending of the segment was also just fine. Nothing about this tonight made me believe that Rook is beating Waller at TLC in just over two weeks, so hopefully "NXT" adds some more fuel to the fire next week.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Loved: Thea Hail Shaves Her Head Like A Bada**
As a woman in her 20s, I consider my hair an important part of my outward appearance. It's like a safety net. Even if I'm feeling icky on the inside, I know a good hair day can lift me up.
As a fellow 20-something, I imagine that Thea Hail felt the same about hers. Still, she was brave enough to shave it all off tonight, and for that, I simply must give her immense kudos.
Hail has been open about her journey with alopecia areata, a condition that results in the loss of hair, on social media. In more recent weeks, she then brought it to "NXT" television, with tonight's promo serving as an emotional and inspirational turning point for her.
Hail appeared genuine in her speech, noting that 40% hair loss combined with Chantel Monroe's hurtful comments left her feeling small and defeated. She was determined to turn that moment of weakness into strength, though. She's even more determined to stay true to herself, even if it meant giving up a source of comfort.
Would I have liked this storyline to play out as a Hair vs. Hair match? Yes, but I'd now argue that Hail shaving her own hair was even more powerful. For young girls watching at home, it probably inspired them, too.
Written by Ella Jay
Hated: Los Perros del Mal lose
There is such a vast discrepancy in the sheer aura of Los Perros del Mal compared to DarkState and Birthright that it seems almost comical that they are sharing the ring with them, two factions comprised of CAWs that have lost so much that there's not even a shred of momentum on their side.
It's a tough sell bringing AAA wrestlers over and expecting them to get a win over the in-house talent, especially if they are unlikely to continue being present on the show in the weeks following. But that's not really the case here, with all but Daga having started with WWE on this brand. Now, obviously the theory behind the result is that neither DarkState nor Birthright are going to be taken seriously if they do not get some wins. That can be true, yet it doesn't feel like this was the match to do it.
From a relatively new viewer's perspective, Los Perros del Mal, champions of AAA, just came to the brand with much fanfare, only to lose to a Birthright team that regularly loses. Rather than build the winners up, that feels much more likely to stain the losers. It feels odd that you would have a faction like Los Perros del Mal come in and feud with such teams, let alone lose to such teams.
Written by Max Everett
Loved: Izzi Dame ends feud with Zaria with historic victory
It's no secret that I've absolutely hated the Izzi Dame and Zaria feud in recent weeks (or maybe it's even been months at this point), with Dame oddly attempting to "dig up Zaria's past" with photos and videos of her starring in her high school's production of "Wicked." I also found their non-title match at Halloween Havoc pretty silly, but tonight, I have to say I'm glad this feud is seemingly all over with Dame's historic two-time Women's North American Championship reign.
I've gone on record, probably as many times as I've said I hated this feud, to say how much I like Dame as a performer. I think she's one of the most improved women on the "NXT" roster, and that was proven when John Cena invited her to the John Cena Classic a few weeks ago. As this match went on tonight, I realized how much sense it would make for her to go into the Classic with the championship.
I thought this match was really solid and hard-hitting overall, and these two women work really well together in the ring. I love Dame's Crucifix Bomb, which she pulled out earlier in the bout than I expected. She also had a great counter, dodging a second rope F5 into a Codebreaker. Zaria didn't look like a chump or anything throughout this main event, but I thought Dame looked really, really strong. She also had the wherewithal to get her foot on the bottom rope after Zaria finally connected with the F5, which felt like a pretty big moment. The Dame Over isn't exactly my favorite move, but the new champion at least hit two of them, one through the LED board on the outside, to finally keep Zaria down.
This feud sucked; there's no questioning that. But tonight's main event was a really solid match between two great workers, and it makes sense for the heel Dame to carry the Women's NA title into the John Cena Classic here in less than three weeks. It also seems as though Women's NXT Champion Kelani Jordan is headed up to the main roster soon, with Kendal Grey likely recapturing the title, and I'd love to see Zaria turn into a bada** heel once again and finally make her way toward the top title scene. She has to regain some momentum before that, but I can see her crushing a few women before stepping up to the NXT Women's Champion.
Here's hoping this entire terrible feud is behind us, or at least, Dame wins a potential rematch at TLC. That rematch would at least be justified, and likely just as good as tonight's bout if there's a stipulation thrown on it.
Written by Daisy Ruth