Charlotte Flair has been on a career high, one that hasn't involved top titles and dramatic stories, but rather, immense fan support surrounding her tag team with Alexa Bliss. "The Queen" went through a rough time following her major knee injury in December 2023, a time where she also went through a quiet divorce from AEW star Andrade El Idolo prior to her return at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

On "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Flair spoke about the heartbreak surrounding her divorce. The news broke via TMZ just two days following Flair's history-making Rumble victory.

"What I would love and my dream is to have a family," Flair said. "To be married, to have children. But what I won't [do] is settle, and unfortunately, I've settled three times. In my last one, it broke my heart. It wasn't over obsession for my job... It was things out of my control and part of what I was killing myself [over] was trying to be perfect in my marriage for things not to happen."

Flair said she took the problems in her marriage personally. She explained she questioned if things were happening because she "wasn't pretty enough," or because her career was in WWE when Andrade wasn't. Flair said she thinks many women stay in marriages because they "don't want to be embarrassed," and revealed she was "mortified" when the news got out about the divorce.

"That's why I didn't tell anyone when I came back, and then when I won Rumble and then it was on 'Raw,' and all of a sudden it hits the headlines, I was like, 'I bet he did that just to embarrass me,'" she said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.