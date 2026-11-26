The Righteous, TNA Wrestling's tag team consisting of Dutch and Vincent, could be nearing the end of their run with the promotion, as their contracts are set to expire soon.

The duo, who were previously part of AEW and ROH, are reportedly among several wrestlers whose contracts with TNA are set to expire at the end of the year. "PWInsider" reported that their contracts are set to expire on December 31, 2026, along with those of several other TNA wrestlers. However, the report added that both TNA and the two stars are keen to continue working together, with contract extension talks ongoing.

Dutch and Vincent returned to TNA Wrestling in December 2025 after their time at AEW/ROH ended. In their current run in TNA, the duo's main rivalry has been with the Hardys, with whom they have had a number of matches, including a Righteous Deletion cinematic match. Their most recent match came in October, when they lost to TNA newcomers syX, on the October 15 edition of "TNA Impact."

The contracts of several stars on the TNA roster are set to expire at the end of the year, one of whom is The Righteous' third member and former WWE star, Xia Brookside, while the tag team's former rivals, Matt and Jeff Hardy's contract is set to end soon too. Others whose contracts are reportedly set to expire at the end of the year include BDE, Ash By Elegance, Trey Miguel, Rich Swann, and Mustafa Ali.