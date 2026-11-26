Netflix's latest data on the most-watched shows on its platform for the third week of November saw the November 16 "WWE Raw" rise to the top three worldwide.

"Netflix Tudum" released data for viewership for the period between November 16, 2026, and November 22, 2026, which saw "Raw" rank #3 in the global rankings for most views, behind season 1 of "The Body" and season 2 of "Black Doves." According to the streamer, the WWE show drew a total viewership of 2.3 million, with 4.4 million viewing hours.

Despite ranking in the top three, "Raw's" viewership dropped compared to the previous week, as the November 9, 2026, episode drew a marginally higher 2.4 million viewers. In fact, the 2.3 million viewership number is the joint-lowest for the show over the last few weeks, with a few other episodes from October and November drawing the same number.

The show, though, seemed to have performed well in several regions, ranking second in the US market behind the aforementioned show, "The Body," which drew 9.5 million viewers over the course of a week. The Red brand also ranked in the top 10 in several other countries, including Canada and Mexico, with 12 additional countries featuring the show among their 10 most-watched shows for the week.

The November 16 episode of "Raw" was a stacked show, featuring the likes of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, who added a new member to Team USA, and John Cena, who invited another star to the John Cena Classic. The show also saw the Women's Intercontinental Championship change hands, with IYO SKY defeating Raquel Rodriguez, while the feud between 946 and The Bloodline continued ahead of their WarGames match.