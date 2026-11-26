TKO-owned WWE has filed a trademark for the "Mid-South Wrestling" name following reports of plans to revive the promotion.

A few days ago, reports revealed that two wrestling promotion owners were planning to revive the promotion, which was previously owned by Bill Watts, in 2027. However, it seems WWE may put a fork in their plans, as the company has applied to trademark the name with the USPTO Trademark & Patent Filings. WWE filed for the "Mid-South Wrestling" trademark on November 24, 2026, a day after Ben Brecheen and Adam Abdalla of Razor Pro Wrestling and PRODUCE Wrestling, respectively, announced their plans.

Mid-South Wrestling, founded by Watts, who recently passed away, became the Universal Wrestling Federation in the late '80s before the new entity was acquired by Turner Broadcasting, which went on to form WCW. Years later, in 2012, WWE purchased the Mid-South archive, which eventually became part of the WWE Libraries. Reports from that time claimed that WWE had acquired the Universal Wrestling Federation, Mid-South Wrestling, Power Pro Wrestling, and its television and house show archives.

WWE has often filed trademark applications not only for wrestler and event names but also for former wrestling promotions such as WCW and ECW, along with the pay-per-view events hosted by those companies.