After the passing of "Cowboy" Bill Watts last week, many remembrances of him went towards his promotion Mid-South Wrestling, the famous 1970s/80s wrestling promotion that launched the career of wrestling legends such as Junkyard Dog, Ted DiBiase, and Shawn Michaels, and was influential towards bookers/promoters like AEW's Tony Khan. And it appears that buzz surrounding Mid-South has inspired two promotions to revive it. Fox News' Outkick Dropkick reports that PRODUCE Wrestling's Adam Abdalla and Razor Pro Wrestling's Ben Brecheen are set to bring Mid-South back, with the first show to be held on February 21, 2027 at the Ozark Music Hall in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Though it was claimed that the Mid-South revival had been in the works prior to Watts' passing, both Abdalla and Brecheen admitted in a joint statement that Watts' death gave them the final push to go forward with the idea, as they wanted to honor Watts' legacy as a booker/promoter. The two hope that the Mid-South revival will be a love letter to "the original territory and the incredible foundation built under Bill Watts," but stressed they weren't looking to "replace the past" or recreate it. Rather, the duo hope to "carry forward the spirit of what made Mid-South Wrestling so special to a generation of fans.

This will mark the first time that Mid-South has existed as a wrestling promotion since 1987, when Watts sold the promotion, then the Universal Wrestling Federation, to competitor Jim Crockett Promotions. When JCP itself was sold to Ted Turner in 1988 and became WCW, Mid-South, its video library, and championships were included with the sale, and were ultimately later part of WCW's sale to WWE and Vince McMahon in 2001. As a result, Abdall and Brecheen will not have access to the Mid-South video library, which is believed to still be under WWE control.