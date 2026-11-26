AEW's newest tag team, The Kasper Brothers, have spoken about their WWE exit and why they decided to reject contract offers from the promotion.

The brothers spoke to Ariel Helwani on his podcast, where they confirmed that they had seen out their WWE contracts, having felt that it was time for a change. Jacob Kasper said that his gut instinct told him they needed to leave WWE to fulfil their potential.

"Something in our gut was just telling us, hey man, you know, this situation's kind of run its course, and, you know, it's kind of scary at times stepping into the unknown, but it felt like it was time to get uncomfortable again and grow, evolve, change," said Jacob. "As our contract was coming near its expiration and some of those talks were being had, I just trusted in my gut that, and my gut was telling me that, you know, it's time to challenge yourself again, it's time to grow. And all props to my brother for being along for the ride, and, he kind of trusted my instinct on it and followed my lead."

Drew said he was grateful to have been a part of WWE, but the decision to leave the promotion was driven by their desire to take their careers to the next level with AEW. Jacob added that they felt they wouldn't move beyond a certain mid-tier role in WWE. He said that he and his brother had doubts about their future as they considered their time in WWE and pondered what their next steps could be.