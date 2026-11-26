AEW's Kasper Brothers Explain Decision To Turn Down WWE Contract Offer
AEW's newest tag team, The Kasper Brothers, have spoken about their WWE exit and why they decided to reject contract offers from the promotion.
The brothers spoke to Ariel Helwani on his podcast, where they confirmed that they had seen out their WWE contracts, having felt that it was time for a change. Jacob Kasper said that his gut instinct told him they needed to leave WWE to fulfil their potential.
"Something in our gut was just telling us, hey man, you know, this situation's kind of run its course, and, you know, it's kind of scary at times stepping into the unknown, but it felt like it was time to get uncomfortable again and grow, evolve, change," said Jacob. "As our contract was coming near its expiration and some of those talks were being had, I just trusted in my gut that, and my gut was telling me that, you know, it's time to challenge yourself again, it's time to grow. And all props to my brother for being along for the ride, and, he kind of trusted my instinct on it and followed my lead."
Drew said he was grateful to have been a part of WWE, but the decision to leave the promotion was driven by their desire to take their careers to the next level with AEW. Jacob added that they felt they wouldn't move beyond a certain mid-tier role in WWE. He said that he and his brother had doubts about their future as they considered their time in WWE and pondered what their next steps could be.
WWE offered the brothers new deals
The duo later revealed on the podcast that WWE had offered them new deals, which they rejected, ultimately leading to their exit from the promotion.
"Yeah, they approached us a couple of times, and they wanted us to renew and re-sign, and we took some time to think about it. It was not an easy decision by any means. And we sat there and we talked, and we came together and collectively thought, and they called us back, and we said no again, respectfully," added Jacob. "We did not know what was going to be out there. We are not guys who came up from the indie scene. We were a homegrown WWE product through and through."
He also said that they decided a month or so ago not to renew their deal with WWE and instead let it expire, before speaking with other promotions about their next step in the pro wrestling world.
"I would say a little bit more than a month ago, we decided we were going to let our contracts expire," said Jacob. "And then at that point [when they were moved to the WWE alumni section], you started to see speculation and you know, offers start to roll in from other organizations, other promotions, and then it was kind of a little chaotic at that point"
The brothers debuted at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 14 and made their in-ring debut on the November 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite."