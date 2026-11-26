The penultimate episode of "WWE SmackDown" before Survivor Series hit a four-week viewership high, but the ratings fell.

The November 20 episode of "SmackDown" drew an average of 1.24 million viewers, up from the 1.17 million who watched in the previous week, according to "Wrestlenomics." This is the highest viewership figure the blue brand has recorded since the October 16 edition, which drew 1.33 million viewers. Last week's viewership was also 7% higher than the show's four-week average of 1.16 million.

The 18–49 key demographic rating hasn't seen a positive uptick like viewership, dropping from 0.27 the previous week to 0.26 for the November 20 show. The 0.26 rating is the same as the four-week average. Heading into the penultimate PLE of 2026, Survivor Series, WWE has something to cheer about regarding "SmackDown," as its viewership and ratings for Q4 are higher than last year's figures. Viewership is up 11% on average, while ratings have seen a slightly smaller gain of 7% compared to Q4 2025.

Last week's show continued the build toward the Team USA vs. Team Mexico match at Survivor Series and also featured a Women's WarGames Advantage match, which Jade Cargill won against Charlotte Flair. The show closed with a clash between GUNTHER and Kevin Owens, with the latter picking up the victory.