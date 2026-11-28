Nothing feels more special than when you get a little help from your friends. And for former TNA/Impact and current AEW star Rebel (Tanea Brooks), her friends from TNA, Alisha Edwards and Hall of Famer Gail Kim, are joining forces with "Rebel with a Cause" this Thursday at 7 p.m. EST on Whatnot, with pre-bids already open. All proceeds from this charitable auction will go to Rebel as she continues to warrior through her battle with ALS.

Rebel With a Cause Whatnot Auction is up now 🙌 bookmark, pre bid and share ❤️💕https://t.co/yTSsJ14JwO pic.twitter.com/yUMPvbQPNw — REBEL (@RebelTanea) November 27, 2026

Some of the items up for bid include Rebel's formerly worn gear, signed action figures, autographed photos from various stars, autographed trading cards, a Knockouts Championship belt signed by current and past Knockouts, and much more.

Rebel shared her health journey with ALS publicly for the first time in May of this year, after experiencing its symptoms for the past two years. In June, Rebel joined I AM ALS as an ambassador (donations can still be made here). Honoring her courageous fight, AEW held a special edition episode for her, "AEW Dynamite: Rebel Heart," on September 9, where she was featured helping her on-screen ally and real-life friend, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., win her trios match.

Wanting to expand the importance of ALS by asking for more thorough medical research nationwide, Rebel's wish came true, as on September 28, The U.S. Congress passed the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Reauthorization Act of 2026, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump earlier this month.