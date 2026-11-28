Following the tragic death of WWE star Bronson Reed (real name Jermaine Haley), the company is set to go through with its annual Survivor Series WarGames PLE later today. Ahead of the show, the company's Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque held a meeting with talent, as reported on by PWInsider.

Unsurprisingly, the gathering was described as both emotional and somber, as talent and staff convened to discuss Haley's passing. Levesque was said to have instructed those in attendance to not engage with "garbage speculation" about Haley's death, and counseling services were offered to anyone who wished to take the company up on the offer.

It was indicated that Levesque became overcome with emotion at several points throughout the meeting, and a source stated that he handled the meeting with "grace and poise." He reportedly told those in attendance that his door was open for anyone who wishes to discuss the situation. As far as tonight's broadcast, the executive reminded talent and staff that WWE's main job is to put smiles on the faces of fans, even when they aren't smiling themselves. With roughly 40,000 fans expected to attend Survivor Series, he encouraged them to do their best to entertain despite the difficult circumstances.

As news of Haley's death broke last night, figures from around the wrestling world shared tributes and condolences to Haley's family on social media. WWE held a live event during which Kevin Owens addressed the situation from the ring.

Haley's death is the latest to devastate the wrestling world over the past several months, with former AEW star Andy "The Butcher" Williams passing away on September 5, followed by the loss of AEW's Benjamin "Pac" Satterly on September 27.