Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will appear at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 live from Houston, Texas on Saturday, and a new report revealed more details surrounding his segment. The "Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment" will be on hand as WWE honors the 30th anniversary of his debut at Survivor Series 1996.

According to PWInsider [H/T F4WOnline], Rock is scheduled for a 30-minute in-ring segment on the show. PWI noted that the segment is set to take place immediately before the main event of the show, presumably the WarGames match pitting The Bloodline, including World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, against 946.

No further details about what "The Final Boss" may say have been revealed in the days leading up to Survivor Series. Many fans have wondered if his appearance could lead to something at WWE WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh, as it's been speculated the Ministry of Sport in Saudi Arabia would put up a big payday to have the star on the show.

The Rock revealed on ESPN's "Pat McAfee Show" that he would be appearing at Daikin Park to celebrate his WWE debut anniversary. According to reports at the time, the news came as a surprise to many within WWE. It will be Rock's first time on WWE programming since Elimination Chamber 2025, where he appeared alongside rapper Travis Scott, to aid in John Cena's heel turn against Cody Rhodes. While fans assumed that would lead to his involvement at WrestleMania 41, that was not the case, something Rock spoke about on McAfee's show in the days following the "Showcase of the Immortals."