With the WarGames battlefield cleared, the leaders of the 946 and The Bloodline are now reportedly set to collide one-on-one.

According to Fightful Select, regardless of how the Men's WarGames between The Bloodline and 946 ended, the aftermath would include a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match pitting Royce Keys against Roman Reigns, the defending champion. As for when this title clash will happen, the report pointed to "a major WWE event in the not-too-distant future."

WWE's next major show is Wrestlepalooza in Perth, Australia on Saturday, December 12. The two-year anniversary of "WWE Raw" on Netflix, slated for January 4 in San Antonio, is also expected to be a significant occasion, as are the Royal Rumble and newly-announced Elimination Chamber premium live events.

The rivalry between Reigns and Keys ignited as the latter's faction, the 946, began targeting The Bloodline across WWE programming. The feud intensified so much that Reigns then formally challenged Keys and his stablemates to a WarGames Match at Survivor Series on November 28.

The Bloodline emerged victorious in the bout after Solo Sikoa and Reigns delivered a Samoan spike-spear combo on Lucien Price. 946, however, immediately cut off their celebration with a brutal post-match attack that saw Reigns handcuffed to the WarGames cage while the 946 members dismantled the ring and the other Bloodline members. Once freed, Reigns proclaimed that the fun and games were over, with the war between the factions only just beginning. "The OTC" added that he'd see the 946, including Keys, on the upcoming episode of "Raw" in Arkansas.