In the traditional five-on-five elimination style match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Penta showed "Cero Miedo" as the last surviving member of Team Mexico on Saturday. Though the odds were stacked against him with Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins (Team USA), he managed to even those odds to win for his home country. Team Mexico's leader Rey Mysterio was overjoyed to see how Penta handled things after his elimination and spoke the praises of "Señor Dinero en el Banco."

"It's been incredible. Penta was offered to step up to the plate and has been taking advantage of it from day one. He's an icon. He is a legend in the making. And Penta, he's my boy," the Hall of Famer said in the "Survivor Series: WarGames Post-Show." "I love Penta, man. The fact that he's opening up this path right behind me. One day, one day, future World Champion."

This year alone, Penta's ascent cannot be denied, as the luchador started the year off by capturing the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship from "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio on March 2. Then, in October, he secured his future Undisputed or World Heavyweight title contention dreams by becoming the Men's Money in the Bank victor. One month later, he'd wrap another piece of gold around his waist as the current World Tag Team Champion with Je'Von Evans at Crown Jewel. And the crowd has cheered him on through it all.

In addition to his comments on Penta, during the post-show, it was announced that Rey will retire from in-ring action next year. His final career match is scheduled for June 12, 2027, at Baorte Stadium, formerly Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.