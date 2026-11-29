Jacy Jayne Assesses Fatal Influence's Transition To WWE Main Roster
On paper, Fatal Influence's main roster transition appears to be quite successful as all three members have carried championship gold. Still, some fans believe it's time for one of them to branch off into an even bigger spotlight.
During an interview with "TMZ's Inside The Ring," Jacy Jayne addressed the notion that she should distance herself from Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid in order to enjoy a full-fledged solo run. Despite her status as a singles champion, Jayne made it clear that Fatal Influence operates better as a unit, at least for right now.
"I don't know if I agree with that," Jayne said. "I feel like we're a well oiled machine. I am on a singles run. I'm a singles champion. I have singles matches all the time. So I feel like just because we're a group doesn't mean that we can't all individually shine, and I think we are. They were the tag team champions. I'm the United States Champion. We just have each other's backs. I feel like people can feel however they want about that, but for now, it's working, so let's not break it."
Initially formed in "WWE NXT," Fatal Influence ascended to the main roster on the post-WrestleMania 42 episode of "WWE SmackDown," with Jayne confronting then-WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley while Henley and Reid set their sights on tag team gold. The latter pair went on to dethrone Paige and Brie Bella as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at Saturday Night's Main Event in July; Jayne followed with a Women's United States Title win over Tiffany Stratton in August.
Jayne Thinks Her US Title Reign Has Been 'Pretty Damn Good'
"I think I'm doing pretty damn good," Jayne said regarding her run as Women's United States Champion. "No one's even really stepped up to me. They're too scared to even step up to me and ask for a title shot. They know that they're going to lose. I don't like to celebrate mediocrity. So I'm not just going to hand out a title opportunity for no reason. So until I see someone who's worthy of a shot, I'm not even gonna bother defending it. And it looks good on me, doesn't it?"
So far, the Fatal Influence member has successfully defended the Women's US Title in one televised setting, a "SmackDown" clash with Paige on August 28. Disqualifications have also helped her retain the title over Charlotte Flair and Stephanie Vaquer at a pair of WWE live events earlier this month. As for who could potentially challenge her next, though, Jayne doubled down on her claim that no one else on the "SmackDown" or "Raw" roster has caught her eye yet.
"Until that happens, I'm going to be the champion," she said.
Henley and Reid can't say the same right now as they've since lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley. The title change occurred on October 9, just weeks before the women found themselves on the opposite ends of a brutal WarGames match also involving Jayne, The Baddies, Flair, Vaquer, and Bayley at WWE Survivor Series.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ's Inside The Ring" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.