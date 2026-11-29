"I think I'm doing pretty damn good," Jayne said regarding her run as Women's United States Champion. "No one's even really stepped up to me. They're too scared to even step up to me and ask for a title shot. They know that they're going to lose. I don't like to celebrate mediocrity. So I'm not just going to hand out a title opportunity for no reason. So until I see someone who's worthy of a shot, I'm not even gonna bother defending it. And it looks good on me, doesn't it?"

So far, the Fatal Influence member has successfully defended the Women's US Title in one televised setting, a "SmackDown" clash with Paige on August 28. Disqualifications have also helped her retain the title over Charlotte Flair and Stephanie Vaquer at a pair of WWE live events earlier this month. As for who could potentially challenge her next, though, Jayne doubled down on her claim that no one else on the "SmackDown" or "Raw" roster has caught her eye yet.

"Until that happens, I'm going to be the champion," she said.

Henley and Reid can't say the same right now as they've since lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley. The title change occurred on October 9, just weeks before the women found themselves on the opposite ends of a brutal WarGames match also involving Jayne, The Baddies, Flair, Vaquer, and Bayley at WWE Survivor Series.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZ's Inside The Ring" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.