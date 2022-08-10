William Regal Comments On Karrion Kross Getting Another Chance In WWE

"I'm really, really happy that [Kross] is getting to do his thing again," William Regal said on his Gentleman Villain podcast. "That lad's a, just a top rate lad and Scarlett's a lovely lady. He's a good lad." Kross was "NXT" Champion while Regal was the "NXT" General Manager. Like Kross, Regal was also released from his role in WWE during 2021, however, following his release, Regal took a much different path.

While Kross would go on to work for smaller organizations such as MLW and other indie promotions, Regal made his first post-WWE appearance at AEW Revolution following Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson's match. Regal has since formed the Blackpool Combat Club, a stable featuring the likes of Moxley, Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli.

Regal went on to talk about the timing of Kross coming into "NXT." "He came in at the end, if I'm remembering right, right at the end of the first, was it the first COVID Takeover? Right, so, imagine if it had had the crowd and if it would have been in front of an audience." Kross had his third match in WWE at "NXT" Takeover XXX, defeating Ciampa in pretty quick fashion.

