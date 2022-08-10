William Regal Comments On Karrion Kross Getting Another Chance In WWE
The tale of Karrion Kross' main roster journey has been quite strange thus far, as it started off with him losing to Jeff Hardy in around two minutes during his "WWE Raw" debut in July 2021. Kross would eventually get back to picking up wins, as he did previously on "NXT" where he was a two-time "NXT" Champion, however, he could never truly pick up any momentum. Over time, Kross saw his gimmick and presentation change, including him wearing a helmet to the ring with no explanation.
On November 4th, 2021, Kross, along with former "NXT" Champion Keith Lee and others, was released by WWE and became a free agent in February. However, Kross was released under the leadership of Vince McMahon, who is no longer in power within the company. Triple H, as the new head of creative and former head of creative for "NXT," brought Kross and real-life wife Scarlett back to WWE. The former "NXT" Champion returned by attacking the number one contender to Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship, Drew McIntyre, this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown." Now, former "NXT" General Manager William Regal has offered his thoughts on Kross' WWE comeback.
William Regal is happy to see Kross back in WWE
"I'm really, really happy that [Kross] is getting to do his thing again," William Regal said on his Gentleman Villain podcast. "That lad's a, just a top rate lad and Scarlett's a lovely lady. He's a good lad." Kross was "NXT" Champion while Regal was the "NXT" General Manager. Like Kross, Regal was also released from his role in WWE during 2021, however, following his release, Regal took a much different path.
While Kross would go on to work for smaller organizations such as MLW and other indie promotions, Regal made his first post-WWE appearance at AEW Revolution following Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson's match. Regal has since formed the Blackpool Combat Club, a stable featuring the likes of Moxley, Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli.
Regal went on to talk about the timing of Kross coming into "NXT." "He came in at the end, if I'm remembering right, right at the end of the first, was it the first COVID Takeover? Right, so, imagine if it had had the crowd and if it would have been in front of an audience." Kross had his third match in WWE at "NXT" Takeover XXX, defeating Ciampa in pretty quick fashion.
