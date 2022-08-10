AEW Dynamite Preview (8/10): AEW Interim World Title Match Set To Take Place
There are going to be some tremors felt tonight in Minneapolis, MN, specifically at the Target Center, when All Elite Wrestling will move heaven and earth to put on a blockbuster show with a special "Quake by the Lake" episode of "AEW Dynamite."
Last week, "The Wizard" Chris Jericho earned the right to challenge for the AEW Interim World Championship by defeating Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club. After a back-and-forth main event encounter, Jericho, accompanied by Angelo Parker and Matt Menard of the Jericho Appreciation Society, picked up the victory after forcing Yuta to submit to the Lion Tamer, his original finishing move. Jericho was already sporting a broken nose going into the bout and was in no mood to celebrate after his win — he kept the Lion Tamer locked in on Yuta, which ultimately brought AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley down to the ring. Upon Moxley's arrival, Jericho bolted, but grabbed a microphone to indicate that, at "Quake by the Lake," "Lionheart" Chris Jericho would return, and he will "stretch the s***" out of Moxley.
That championship match will take place tonight in Minneapolis, but what else is set for the show?
Coffins, knockouts, and tornadoes
Tonight's "Dynamite" will also see the undefeated Jade Cargill aim to extend her record-setting 217-day reign as AEW TBS Champion, when she goes one-on-one with AEW newcomer and former Impact Knockouts Champion, Madison Rayne. But Cargill isn't the only one putting a streak on the line. In a frightening twist, the Coffin Match makes its return to AEW programming, as the feud between Brody King and Darby Allin — who is undefeated in the gimmick match — goes to the next level.
Additionally, a Tornado Tag Team Match has been signed for the show, as La Faccion Ingobernable (Andrade El Idolo and Rush) will take on the Lucha Brothers (Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix). The Lucha Brothers have been a long-time rival of El Idolo, and now with Rush by his side, he might just be able to get one over them. And that isn't all for the tag team division, as the reigning Ring of Honor, AAA and IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) will return to "Dynamite" tonight.
Less certain is the status of FTR's good friend, the injured AEW World Champion CM Punk. But with Punk having been spotted over the weekend without wearing his protective leg brace, could the main event match for the world title conclude with an earth-shattering return to set up All Out's main event in just over three weeks?