AEW Dynamite Preview (8/10): AEW Interim World Title Match Set To Take Place

There are going to be some tremors felt tonight in Minneapolis, MN, specifically at the Target Center, when All Elite Wrestling will move heaven and earth to put on a blockbuster show with a special "Quake by the Lake" episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Last week, "The Wizard" Chris Jericho earned the right to challenge for the AEW Interim World Championship by defeating Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club. After a back-and-forth main event encounter, Jericho, accompanied by Angelo Parker and Matt Menard of the Jericho Appreciation Society, picked up the victory after forcing Yuta to submit to the Lion Tamer, his original finishing move. Jericho was already sporting a broken nose going into the bout and was in no mood to celebrate after his win — he kept the Lion Tamer locked in on Yuta, which ultimately brought AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley down to the ring. Upon Moxley's arrival, Jericho bolted, but grabbed a microphone to indicate that, at "Quake by the Lake," "Lionheart" Chris Jericho would return, and he will "stretch the s***" out of Moxley.

That championship match will take place tonight in Minneapolis, but what else is set for the show?