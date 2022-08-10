Tony Khan Dispels WWE - AEW Rumor Following Triple H's Promotion
With the mainstream wrestling landscape changing so much, Tony Khan felt compelled to dispel a few rumors that have been circulating, especially before "AEW Quake By The Lake" takes place Wednesday evening.
The wrestling world has been buzzing over possibilities now that Triple H has taken over as the head of creative and talent relations for WWE. That includes the possibility of former WWE talents either seeking or being sought by "The Game" to re-enter the WWE picture. There are a good amount of former WWE stars on the current roster of AEW, and there have been some that have seemingly expressed frustration regarding their utilization in the company. The Twitter accounts of Miro and Andrade El Idolo were screen-captured "liking" tweets that stated the two have been underused since coming to AEW. Combine that with wrestling legends such as Booker T sharing hypotheticals on name AEW talent, along with the returns of Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis to WWE programming, and the rumor mill begins to churn.
Khan Calls Reports 'Completely Fake'
AEW President Tony Khan was on Busted Open Radio for his weekly Wednesday morning appearance before "AEW Dynamite." As his interview was about to finish up, he took a moment to dump water on a recent report that has been made about his business dealings.
"I don't know if this was meant to be taken seriously but it was by a person who claims they break real news, that I'm in negotiations, allegedly, with WWE about them buying out wrestlers contracts and stuff and it's just like completely fake reports that people put in the world," Khan told Dave LaGreca, Mickie James, and Tommy Dreamer.
Khan has expressed he isn't averse to having better competition stand up to his AEW product. In a recent interview with SportsGrid, Khan stated how good free agency and competition is for the world of pro wrestling.
