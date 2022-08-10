Tony Khan Dispels WWE - AEW Rumor Following Triple H's Promotion

AEW President Tony Khan was on Busted Open Radio for his weekly Wednesday morning appearance before "AEW Dynamite." As his interview was about to finish up, he took a moment to dump water on a recent report that has been made about his business dealings.

"I don't know if this was meant to be taken seriously but it was by a person who claims they break real news, that I'm in negotiations, allegedly, with WWE about them buying out wrestlers contracts and stuff and it's just like completely fake reports that people put in the world," Khan told Dave LaGreca, Mickie James, and Tommy Dreamer.

Khan has expressed he isn't averse to having better competition stand up to his AEW product. In a recent interview with SportsGrid, Khan stated how good free agency and competition is for the world of pro wrestling.

