Tony Khan Disputes Recent Comments By Dustin Rhodes About AEW Pay-Per-Views

Tony Khan has disputed recent comments made by Dustin Rhodes regarding the future of AEW pay-per-views. Rhodes made the claim that AEW would be switching up their pay-per-view model a few days ago.

"I think we're going to go to two-day events now for pay-per-views," he said while appearing on the Terrificon Panel. "I've heard that down the pike, so it'll be like a WrestleMania experience. You have two days of Double or Nothing or two days of All Out or Revolution or whatever."

WWE has used the two-night model for its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania. It began after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 in order to attract viewers for the Grandest Stage of Them All, as live audiences weren't allowed in arenas due to attendance restrictions that were in place.

Rhodes first appeared in AEW as part of the inaugural Double or Nothing event in 2019, wrestling his half-brother Cody Rhodes. He would officially sign with the company later that same year before becoming a member of the Nightmare Family. He would wrestle in an infamous Bunkhouse Match with Natural Nightmares partner QT Marshall to defeat the Butcher and The Bunny back in 2020. On top of his in-ring work, Rhodes works as a coach backstage for the promotion.