Tony Khan Disputes Recent Comments By Dustin Rhodes About AEW Pay-Per-Views
Tony Khan has disputed recent comments made by Dustin Rhodes regarding the future of AEW pay-per-views. Rhodes made the claim that AEW would be switching up their pay-per-view model a few days ago.
"I think we're going to go to two-day events now for pay-per-views," he said while appearing on the Terrificon Panel. "I've heard that down the pike, so it'll be like a WrestleMania experience. You have two days of Double or Nothing or two days of All Out or Revolution or whatever."
WWE has used the two-night model for its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania. It began after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 in order to attract viewers for the Grandest Stage of Them All, as live audiences weren't allowed in arenas due to attendance restrictions that were in place.
Rhodes first appeared in AEW as part of the inaugural Double or Nothing event in 2019, wrestling his half-brother Cody Rhodes. He would officially sign with the company later that same year before becoming a member of the Nightmare Family. He would wrestle in an infamous Bunkhouse Match with Natural Nightmares partner QT Marshall to defeat the Butcher and The Bunny back in 2020. On top of his in-ring work, Rhodes works as a coach backstage for the promotion.
Khan's Response To The Comments
Khan hastily shut down the rumors and said they weren't true. He said that he sees rumors all the time in pro wrestling and said while that's bad enough, it's even worse when someone from the company addresses it without knowing the full truth.
"I saw a report that we were talking about doing two-day pay-per-views, and I was like 'Who said that?'" said Khan while speaking on Busted Open Radio. "I looked and it was Dustin. I was like 'Why would Dustin say that?' I love Dustin so much and I was surprised that he said it because it's not something we seriously discussed internally."
Khan went on to say that while he enjoys looking at how other business models work, he would never steal or take anything from them and apply it to AEW. He said for the foreseeable future, the promotion will continue to run one-day pay-per-view events.
Khan also stated that it's an exciting time for AEW. He says that he feels that the company has been successful in creating massive pay-per-view franchises such as Revolution, Double or Nothing, Forbidden Door, and All Out and said it was cool for him to see the growth of these events happen.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open with an h/t to Wrestling INC. for the transcription.