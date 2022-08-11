Paige Comments On How 'Everyone Wants To Come Home' To WWE With Triple H In Charge

Triple H has taken over as head of creative and head of talent relations for WWE following the exits of Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis from the company (via Business Wire). Their departures came after allegations regarding potentially illegal payments made to women that were considered hush money. Following the reveal in WWE's latest SEC filing that $5 million more was paid by Vince than originally reported, the total adds up to about $19.6 million dollars with multiple women being paid different increments of money.

McMahon stepped down from his CEO and Chairman positions in June and then announced his full retirement from all duties in July, while Laurinaitis' contract has been quietly terminated. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have since stepped into the role of co-CEOs in WWE.

14-time world champion Triple H was head of creative during the "Black and Gold" era of "NXT," a brand that was known to put on incredible matches and compelling stories. One woman who saw success under Triple H's version of "NXT" was Saraya, formerly known as Paige, as she became the inaugural "NXT" Women's Champion in 2013 and still has the third longest reign with the title in history. With that in mind, it's no surprise that she sees Triple H being in charge as a good thing.