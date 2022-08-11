Did AEW Quake By The Lake Shake Up The Ratings?
AEW's Quake At The Lake episode of "Dynamite" was packed with newsworthy moments but did that translate into higher viewership?
Quake By The Lake did shake things up as fans were treated to an AEW Interim World Title match between Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho. Plus, the show closed with the long-awaited return of CM Punk. Punk came out following Moxley's defeat of a "Lionheart" Chris Jericho in what ended up being a bloody bout between the two. Minneapolis exploded at the sound of hearing "Cult of Personality" and it was Punk who sauntered out to stare down Moxley. Moxley, however, lived up to his rebellious reputation by extending a middle finger Punk's way before brushing past the returning AEW World Champion in what appears to be a set-up for the main event bout at All Out. The show also featured Darby Allin defeating Brody King in a Coffin Match and the reveal of the bracket for the AEW Trios Championship Tournament.
Ratings For Quake By The Lake
Wrestlenomics released the viewership information for Wednesday night and Quake By The Lake garnered 972,000 average viewers, a four-percent increase from last week's "Dynamite. Looking at the key demographic for the evening, the episode received 430,000 average viewers for a 0.33 P18-49 rating, a three-percent boost from the week before.
For the evening, "Dynamite" came in first overall in cable originals for the key demo. In broadcast primetime, the program ranked seventh. Even if viewership numbers have plateaued for "Dynamite" a key takeaway is that the show has come in first in the rankings for cable originals over eight out of the past ten weeks.
Looking back a year, "Dynamite" is not that much different in total viewership. The August 11, 2021 episode had 979,000 average viewers, just under a one-percent difference from Quake By The Lake. The key demographic for last year had a 0.35 P18-49 rating, giving the program a six-percent advantage over Quake By The Lake.