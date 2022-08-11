Backstage AEW News On CM Punk And Kenny Omega's Injuries
All Elite Wrestling is finally crawling back from the injury bug that afflicted it earlier this year. After Double or Nothing on May 27th, AEW seemed to be slightly snake bit, as Adam Cole, CM Punk, and Bryan Danielson were all put on the shelf with injuries over the course of the summer. That's in addition to the loss of Kenny Omega last November, who has been absent from AEW programming while rehabbing a litany of injuries after losing the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page. The injury to Punk forced AEW to make an AEW Interim Championship while the headlining champion recovered from foot surgery.
Danielson has since returned to in-ring action, losing to Daniel Garcia in a highly praised match. CM Punk recently appeared on "AEW Dynamite," staring down AEW Interim Champion Jon Moxley, with the two likely clashing in the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates at All Out on September 4th. With both Punk and Omega seemingly readying for an in-ring return, there's some new information available concerning their projected timelines.
Omega Likely to Return, Punk Still Rehabbing
According to PWInsider, while the AEW World Champion appeared ready to fight the AEW Interim Champion, CM Punk is said to still be rehabbing his repaired foot. The 43-year-old Punk was reportedly still in pain as of a few weeks ago, and is fresh out of his walking boot. The report notes that Punk will likely not wrestle before All Out.
As for Kenny Omega, PWInsider notes it is very likely that Omega will be the mystery partner of The Young Bucks in the upcoming tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Trios Champions. The report would not confirm if Omega is the third man, noting that viewers will find out on "Dynamite" next Wednesday. The Young Bucks and their mystery partner are set to face Dragon Lee, Andrade El Idolo & Rush. Omega previously held the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Championships in NJPW alongside The Bucks twice. If both Punk and Omega return to the ring soon, it will definitely be a needed boost for AEW programming.