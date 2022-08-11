Backstage AEW News On CM Punk And Kenny Omega's Injuries

All Elite Wrestling is finally crawling back from the injury bug that afflicted it earlier this year. After Double or Nothing on May 27th, AEW seemed to be slightly snake bit, as Adam Cole, CM Punk, and Bryan Danielson were all put on the shelf with injuries over the course of the summer. That's in addition to the loss of Kenny Omega last November, who has been absent from AEW programming while rehabbing a litany of injuries after losing the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page. The injury to Punk forced AEW to make an AEW Interim Championship while the headlining champion recovered from foot surgery.

Danielson has since returned to in-ring action, losing to Daniel Garcia in a highly praised match. CM Punk recently appeared on "AEW Dynamite," staring down AEW Interim Champion Jon Moxley, with the two likely clashing in the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates at All Out on September 4th. With both Punk and Omega seemingly readying for an in-ring return, there's some new information available concerning their projected timelines.