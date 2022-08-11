New Promotional Graphic Sheds Light On Brock Lesnar's WWE WrestleMania 39 Status
Brock Lesnar is becoming Mr. WrestleMania. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has been a reliable big name for WWE's biggest shows, as evidenced by this past summer when an injury to likely main eventer Cody Rhodes led to the return of "The Beast Incarnate," who challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in an excessive last man standing match at this year's SummerSlam.
Lesnar was unsuccessful in the SummerSlam main event, and with rumors that Lesnar was frustrated with Vince McMahon's sudden exit from the company, reportedly walking out on the last edition of "WWE SmackDown" before the big event, overheard saying "If [Vince is] gone, I'm gone." Lesnar returned for that evening's show after an agreement was reached with current WWE management.
Lesnar's frustration with the corporate drama, as well as losing what was being billed as the "last match" between Lesnar and his longtime rival Reigns, led many to wonder what is in store for the former WWE Champion.
Brock Is Los Angeles Bound
According to a recent tweet by the official WWE WrestleMania account, Lesnar will be in the Los Angeles area at SoFi Stadium for WrestleMania 39 on April 1 and 2. Lesnar is featured prominently on the promotional graphic, alongside Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, and Roman Reigns. While the old adage "card subject to change" holds true, using Lesnar to advertise the presale for WrestleMania tickets suggests the company is fairly confident that Lesnar will be participating in some capacity, especially alongside current titleholders like the United States Champion Lashley, "Raw" Women's Champion Belair, and Undisputed Champion Reigns.
Lesnar has not been seen on WWE programming since losing to Reigns at SummerSlam. There are currently no concrete plans announced for WrestleMania 39, with speculation raging that WWE will try and have The Rock wrestle his cousin Roman Reigns. However, some have noted that The Rock's current responsibilities may put that in jeopardy.