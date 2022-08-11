New Promotional Graphic Sheds Light On Brock Lesnar's WWE WrestleMania 39 Status

Brock Lesnar is becoming Mr. WrestleMania. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has been a reliable big name for WWE's biggest shows, as evidenced by this past summer when an injury to likely main eventer Cody Rhodes led to the return of "The Beast Incarnate," who challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in an excessive last man standing match at this year's SummerSlam.

Lesnar was unsuccessful in the SummerSlam main event, and with rumors that Lesnar was frustrated with Vince McMahon's sudden exit from the company, reportedly walking out on the last edition of "WWE SmackDown" before the big event, overheard saying "If [Vince is] gone, I'm gone." Lesnar returned for that evening's show after an agreement was reached with current WWE management.

Lesnar's frustration with the corporate drama, as well as losing what was being billed as the "last match" between Lesnar and his longtime rival Reigns, led many to wonder what is in store for the former WWE Champion.