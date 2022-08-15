Glenn Jacobs Gives Big Update On His WWE In-Ring Future

After over 25 years in the business, Glenn Jacobs, known as Kane on WWE TV, has seemingly transitioned out of professional wrestling for the most part, focusing on his job as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. "I don't want to get into a wrestling ring and actually get knocked down because I don't know if I could get back up at this point," former WWE Champion Jacobs said while appearing on "The Right View with Lara Trump." "I announced the attendance for [SummerSlam 2022] and it's awesome for me to just go out and still be a part of it."

"It's one of the greatest shows on the planet and that's an experience that's unlike any others when you get out there in front of thousands of people and [are] just able to do something like that." Jacobs last wrestled in WWE as part of the 2021 Royal Rumble, making his record setting 20th appearance in the match despite having never won. In the 2021 Rumble, Jacobs eliminated former United States Champions Ricochet and Dolph Ziggler before being eliminated by Damian Priest, who was making his main roster debut.

While in WWE, Jacobs played different roles — such as an evil dentist and the fake Diesel — prior to becoming Kane, often dubbed the "Big Red Machine." Jacobs went into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 37 weekend as part of the 2021 class. The group was honored on the second night of the first WWE show with fans in over a year due to COVID-19. Over the course of his iconic wrestling career, Jacobs was able to become a Triple Crown Champion, winning the World Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship twice, and the WWE Tag Team Championship on 11 occasions, most memorably alongside Daniel Bryan and his onscreen brother, The Undertaker. Jacobs was re-elected for a second term as Knox County Mayor in early August 2022.

