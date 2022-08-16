Drew McIntyre Reacts To Injury Reports On WWE Raw

Drew McIntyre confirmed he's working through a back injury during the August 16 edition of "WWE Raw."

"I know there are reports going around that Drew McIntyre is suffering from a bit of a back injury," McIntyre said. "I have to be honest, it's true. Mostly because I've been carrying the load of 20 men for 3 years in the WWE — both in and out of the ring. And I do it with a smile because it's a privilege. This is not a job, this is my dream!"

Earlier in the segment, McIntyre took several shots at Roman Reigns for working a part-time schedule despite holding the two world titles in the company. The Scottish Warrior mentioned how he plans to wrestle every week, on every show – including live events – after he defeats The Head of the Table for the Undisputed Universal WWE Championship at Clash of the Castle on September 3.

Injured or not, McIntyre delivered a physical match against Kevin Owens following their war of words. As noted earlier, Owens declared he was reverting back to his Prized Fighter gimmick during his promo exchange with McIntyre. The Owens vs. McIntyre bout ended in a DQ due to outside interference from The Usos.

McIntyre was pulled from a pair of WWE live events over the weekend due to his injury, and will reportedly continue to sit out house shows for the foreseeable future. However, the fact that was able to do battle with Owens weeks before Clash at the Castle is a positive sign for fans hoping to see him defeat Reigns in Cardiff, Wales. Although Reigns is the odds-on favorite to retain his unified world title, there's been talk that McIntyre could be the man to dethrone the Tribal Chief in front of 70,000+ fans in his home nation of the United Kingdom.

WWE has announced a face-to-face segment featuring Reigns and McIntyre for "SmackDown" this coming Friday.