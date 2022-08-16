WWE NXT 2.0 Preview (8/16) Special 'Heatwave' Episode, Three Championship Matches

Temperatures are expected to soar tonight as "NXT 2.0" presents its special Heatwave episode, which will feature three championship matches and two fiery personal bouts. The show will be the first major pro wrestling event to use the Heatwave name since Extreme Championship Wrestling's Heatwave pay-per-view in July 2000.

Turning up the heat in the main event, Bron Breakker will defend the "NXT" Championship against JD McDonagh. The former Jordan Devlin has been a thorn in the champion's side since the special Great American Bash episode on July 5, when the Irish wrestler attacked Breakker after a successful title defense. McDonagh, who has been sharing his knowledge of the human anatomy over the last few weeks, put Breakker through a table two weeks ago before signing the contract for their championship encounter in his own blood. While this didn't appear to faze the champion, it will be intriguing to see just how far McDonagh will go to get what he wants.

In other championship action, Mandy Rose will defend the "NXT" Women's Championship against the winner of the 20-woman battle royal on July 19, Zoey Stark. Stark made her return from injury during the over-the-top rope match to claim her shot at the title. Elsewhere, the undefeated Giovanni Vinci will challenge for the "NXT" North American Championship when he takes on reigning champion Carmelo Hayes.

Personal scores are also set to be settled tonight, as former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade will collide. Jade turned on Perez during the latter's "NXT" Women's Championship opportunity against Mandy Rose on July 12, costing Perez the victory and delivering a vicious post-match attack. Adding more salt to the wound the following week, Jade proceeded to drop her "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship in the trash, which ultimately confirmed the duo's split before the pair were removed as "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions. While Perez managed to get her hands on Jade briefly a few weeks ago, this will be the first time she will have the opportunity to exact revenge in an official capacity.

Finally, the war between Legado del Fantasma and the D'Angelo Family is set to come to an end tonight. Family leaders Santos Escobar and Tony D'Angelo will conclude their feud with one final street fight, which has some high-stakes stipulations attached. if Escobar defeats D'Angelo, then Legado del Fantasma is free of the D'Angelo Family, but if D'Angelo picks up the victory, Escobar will be gone from "NXT 2.0." Escobar has recently been teasing a move to the main roster.