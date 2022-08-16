Jake Roberts Pitches Gimmick For MJF That Could Make Him Millions In AEW

AEW star MJF has been swimming in controversy since Double or Nothing weekend back in late May and the episode of "AEW Dynamite" that followed, in which he cut a pipebomb-like promo that ended with him begging Tony Khan to fire him. While the tone of that promo was more fiery anger than whining petulance, and MJF hasn't been seen since, his AEW co-worker, Jake Roberts, believes MJF could make some money by playing character who comes to the ring and throws a fit.

"I've got a gimmick that could be the greatest gimmick in the world and always has been the greatest gimmick, but nobody wants to do it," Roberts said on the most recent episode of "DDP Snake Pit." "Crybaby. A heel is a crybaby. MJF could pull it off [snapping fingers] that quick! If he went stomping his feet and throwing temper tantrums out there, and they started chanting 'crybaby,' he would be a millionaire tomorrow. Because everybody hates a crybaby."

While Roberts seemingly meant the comment as praise, it's perhaps notable that his suggestion that MJF portray a "crybaby" came immediately following a conversation with his co-host, Diamond Dallas Page, about wrestlers needing to be themselves to be successful. It's also notable that Roberts commented on MJF's pipebomb promo a few days after it occurred, saying "It made me sick."

Page, meanwhile, was quick to point out that MJF, who hasn't been seen since that episode of "Dynamite," is by no means in need of a character change.

"I think MJF's got a pretty good deal going right now," Page said. "He's gonna come back at some point, somewhere."

Historically, wrestling is no stranger to the "temper tantrum gimmick," which has been used in WWE for decades by stars like Christian, Alicia Fox, and Alexa Bliss.