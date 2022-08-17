Jim Ross Gives Update On CM Punk's Health Heading Into AEW All Out

Even though no return date has been announced in regards to Punk wrestling a match, he did get physical during his return segment by attacking several members of the Jericho Appreciation Society, indicating he is healthy. A match between Punk and Moxley is expected to take place soon to determine who is the Undisputed AEW World Champion, which Ross believes is "arguably the biggest main event we've ever had."

"He's still in the process of healing as far as I'm concerned, until I get word that he's 100 percent, I am going to play it by ear," Ross said. "Punk's a tough guy, everyone wants to see him and Moxley beat the sh*t out of each other, and you can count your bottom dollar that's what they're going to do. They both have that pride and all that ... I am excited about calling that match, I think it's going to be fun as hell."

Nothing has been set in stone yet, but it had previously been reported that the company was hoping to have Punk in action at AEW's All Out event, which will place in his hometown Chicago on Sunday, September 4.

