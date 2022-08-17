Jim Ross Gives Update On CM Punk's Health Heading Into AEW All Out
CM Punk returned on "AEW Dynamite" last week for the first time since announcing his injury on the June 3 episode of "AEW Rampage," helping the Blackpool Combat Club as they were being attacked by the Jericho Appreciation Society. Punk evened the numbers, running off the JAS, which then led to a face-to-face confrontation between him and the BCC's Jon Moxley, who just so happens to have been holding the AEW Interim World Championship while Punk, who is technically still AEW World Champion has been recovering from injury. The moment and led to a thunderous reaction, which Jim Ross was able to call.
"I knew he was in the building, I saw him briefly earlier in the day in the trainers room getting some attention," Ross recalled on the "Grilling JR" podcast. "He sure has been missed, there's no doubt about it. I think the crowd's reaction would indicate the same, they're ready to see him. I still don't know how healthy the guy is, I asked on air even, 'Has he been cleared to wrestle?' Nobody knew, so I don't know. I know he will be cleared, and I know that he's under good doctors' care. This process has been ongoing."
Is CM Punk actually medically cleared?
Even though no return date has been announced in regards to Punk wrestling a match, he did get physical during his return segment by attacking several members of the Jericho Appreciation Society, indicating he is healthy. A match between Punk and Moxley is expected to take place soon to determine who is the Undisputed AEW World Champion, which Ross believes is "arguably the biggest main event we've ever had."
"He's still in the process of healing as far as I'm concerned, until I get word that he's 100 percent, I am going to play it by ear," Ross said. "Punk's a tough guy, everyone wants to see him and Moxley beat the sh*t out of each other, and you can count your bottom dollar that's what they're going to do. They both have that pride and all that ... I am excited about calling that match, I think it's going to be fun as hell."
Nothing has been set in stone yet, but it had previously been reported that the company was hoping to have Punk in action at AEW's All Out event, which will place in his hometown Chicago on Sunday, September 4.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Grilling JR with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.