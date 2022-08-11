Backstage News On CM Punk's Surprise AEW Return And Plans For All Out

It was closing in on 10 p.m. EST last night. The Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club were going at it once more, when "Cult of Personality" started blaring through the speakers, marking the return of AEW World Champion CM Punk. Punk proceeded to clean house, including disposing of old WWE rival Chris Jericho, before having a long-awaited staredown with AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, as well as bask in the cheers of the fans to close "AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake."

Punk of course hasn't been seen on AEW TV since the June 3 episode of "Rampage", when he announced he would be forced to take time off to recover from a foot injury. Punk would have successful surgery days later. He still appeared to be laboring from the injury when he appeared at AEW's panel for the San Diego Comic-Con in July, calling into question when exactly he'd be ready to go. In case that question wasn't answered by the closing moments of "Dynamite", a new report has you covered.