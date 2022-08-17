CJ Perry Teases Getting Physical With Julia Hart In AEW Following Recent Miro Angle

Rusev and Lana were an absolute force to be reckoned with at the peaks of their WWE careers, but when COVID-19 struck and WWE began to make budget cuts to their roster, the real-life married couple found themselves released by WWE and free to move on to a new chapter. Since then, Rusev has gone on to have a fairly successful run in AEW under the new persona of Miro. And though Lana (CJ Perry) hasn't debuted with AEW as of this writing, there have been many occasions where Miro has hinted that his wife and former manager could appear on the show.

This past week at "AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake" was another one of those instances. "I don't know if you guys saw AEW; [Julia Hart] showed up and she tried to seduce my husband, "The Redeemer," Miro," Perry recalled during "Busted Open Radio." "So, she showed up and she tried to seduce him. She's in the House of Black, and, of course, he said only one woman could touch him, and that's his hot, flexible wife, and that's me ... I really can't go into much of anything. I'd love to do something with Miro over in AEW, and so we'll see what happens."

Hart is the newest member of The House of Black, alongside their leader Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews. Could she be the first AEW star that becomes entangled in a feud with Perry? "I would love to come and dropkick her in the face, to be honest. So, I felt, I'm going to share how I felt when I saw it 'cause Miro didn't tell me until after it got debuted ... I'm normally not a jealous type of person, but I was furious. I wanted to show up and slap the s**t out of her." For now, it remains unclear whether AEW boss Tony Khan is interested in bring Perry to the company.