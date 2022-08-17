Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks Top WWE Star 'Is Back' Following Vince McMahon Stepping Down

It's been some time since Owens was treated as one of WWE's biggest stars — if he ever truly was. In his most recent "Raw" promo, Owens referenced the fact that he hadn't held a championship in five years, and while he main-evented WrestleMania 38 this past April, he also lost to a 57-year-old "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in Austin's first match in two decades, and hasn't wrestled much since. Prinze Jr., however, believes that "Raw" — and possibly also "WWE SmackDown" — is finally about to become the Kevin Owens Show.

"This is a guy that will make you watch," Prinze Jr. said. "When he came up to 'Monday Night Raw', annihilated John Cena, did his own finisher to him, and did the 'You can't see me', I was like 'Oh god. They figured it out. Wrestling's going to be great again.' And then Vince was like 'Nope. That guy's not buff. That's over.' And now I feel like it's coming back, ten years later ... Kevin Owens is back."

Prinze Jr. went on to compare Owens to AEW star MJF, saying people will change the channel to watch him.

"I would put him on both shows if you could," he said. "I think he's cash money."

