CJ Perry Recalls WWE Angle She Wanted To Do That Made Miro Freak Out

CJ Perry posing Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
By Dakota Cohen/Aug. 18, 2022 7:00 am EDT

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana during her time in WWE, spent most of her WWE career as a manager. However, she did tally up 64 TV and pay-per-view matches from 2016 until her WWE release in June 2021, and near the end became famous for taking a particular bump. "I actually like begged [to be put through a table]," Perry said on Busted Open Radio. "I wanted to go through a table for a really long time and Miro was like, 'Absolutely not,' he's like, 'Do you want to die?' ... I pitched so many different times for me to go through a table ... I'm actually a big believer that the table thing with Nia would've never happened if Miro was there because he was so protective over me."

Perry entered a feud with Nia Jax, who has also since been released from WWE, in November 2021, with Jax putting Perry through the "Raw" announce table nine weeks in a row during the Thunderdome era. Perry eventually got her revenge on Jax, defeating her in their second and third singles matches, with the third and final encounter appropriately being a Tables Match. Perry was finally able to put Jax through a table to win.. 

Miro, Perry's husband (formerly known as Rusev in WWE), had been released over a year prior to the table spots occurring on WWE TV. Perry originally started out onscreen as a valet for her husband, but following her popularity growing, the "Ravishing Russian" began to wrestle. After his WWE exit, Miro found a home in AEW, winning the TNT Championship and holding it for 140 days.

