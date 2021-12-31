Lina Fanene, better known to WWE fans as Nia Jax, conducted a Q&A on her personal Instagram story this week.

During the Q&A, Jax revealed that the thing she misses the most is the shenanigans backstage with her friends. She also noted that the locker room would remix her entrance theme by replacing the words “I’m not like most girls,” with lyrics like, “I like mimosas!”

This past February, Jax faced Lana in a tables match. During the bout, Jax missed a leg drop on the apron after Lana moved out of the way. Jax landed hard and exclaimed, “My hole!” The outburst trended on social media for a while.

“[I] walked back into gorilla and everyone was hysterically laughing,” Jax recalled of the incident.

During her time with the company, she appeared on the cast of Total Divas for the past three seasons. When asked how scripted the reality show was, she replied that it was “98% scripted” with a pair of laughing emojis.

Nia Jax was released by WWE this past November, and she noted that the reason she was given for the release was “budget cuts.” She stated that she had been taking a break from WWE prior to her release due to mental health reasons. She said that she had requested more time away, and was let go shortly thereafter.