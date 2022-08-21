Adam Page Names His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

A question fans commonly ask wrestlers is, "Who is on your Mount Rushmore of best performers?" Naturally, the answers vary depending on who you're asking; with legends like John Cena recently saying Vince McMahon deserves a Mount Rushmore all his own, and others like Ric Flair having gone on the record. Flair chose himself, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. AEW's "Hangman" Adam Page gave the crowd at GalaxyCon some insight on who his Mount Rushmore of wrestlers would be, but not without some hesitation.

"Four of me," Page joked. "No, I don't know. That's a tough question because I feel so far removed from that being something that I think about."

If he had to buckle down and choose, Page's version of the United States monument in question ends up looking identical to Flair's.

"I guess Hulk Hogan obviously would have to be there, and I guess Ric Flair would have to be there. Maybe The Rock — I don't know ... Definitely probably those three and then someone else who has a greater impact than I am considering currently. Probably, maybe 'Stone Cold', I don't know."

To earn his spot on a hypothetical Mount Rushmores someday, Page continues cementing his legacy as a top act in AEW. Last November, at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view, Page reached the peak of the mountain by defeating his former tag team partner Kenny Omega for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. Page held it until Double Or Nothing this past May, where he lost it to in-ring veteran CM Punk. Though Page is not currently in the world title picture, he is still regularly featured on AEW programming and has vowed to support Dark Order in the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Trios Champions.