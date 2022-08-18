Kenny Omega Comments After Advancing In AEW Trios Tourney

The most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw the return of the longest-reigning AEW World Champion of all time: Kenny Omega. And though the crowd at West Virginia's Charleston Coliseum and the internet wrestling community were buzzing with excitement about the return, some attention became directed at Omega's health once the match had concluded. There were moments where Omega looked exasperated during the match, even falling to one knee when readying himself for a dive and holding his midsection throughout the last half of the bout.

Omega addressed the live audience after the match and pointed to why he appears so banged up at the moment. "The reason why I'm in this state right now, the reason I have to have three, sometimes four sessions of physical rehab every single day is because of [the fans]. Maybe I should hate each and every one of you because I come back out here for you guys," Omega said before changing his tune and expressing appreciation for the fans.

Omega would later take to social media with a promise to those hoping for more out of "The Cleaner." "The pieces aren't all there yet, but I refuse to burden the Bucks with my limitations," Omega wrote on Twitter. "We have a real chance at this. I'll be even stronger in round 2. I'll surpass where I was at. I'll surpass everyone."

With The Bucks and Omega advancing in the trios tournament, next week's "AEW Dynamite" will see Death Triangle (PAC, Penta & Rey Fenix) take on Will Ospreay and Aussie Open in another first-round bout. The inaugural trios champions is set to be crowned at All Out on September 4th.