Adam Page Reveals What His Hardest AEW Matches Have Been

As a former AEW World Champion, "Hangman" Adam Page has wrestled a tough match or two in his day. This year alone, he has wrestled two Texas Death Matches, against Adam Cole and Lance Archer, rubbed shoulders with Japanese wrestling standout Konosuke Takeshita, and had two grueling World Title matches against Bryan Danielson and CM Punk.

But what's the toughest match Page has had during his three years in AEW? He answered that question during an appearance at GalaxyCon Raleigh 2022, as captured by All Elite Hub.

"I would say two," Page said. "One of them would be wrestling Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match. I got my eyebrow cut, and I didn't know there were vessels and veins in your eyebrow. So I bled so much, there was blood in my eyes and I couldn't see and I couldn't breathe, because it was going up my nose. I couldn't see anything. I got thrown onto those steel steps, and my left arm crashed into the edge of it, and I lost feeling in my left arm for a while. It was a terrible combination. So that was a really hard match.

"Second, I'd say wrestling Bryan Danielson for an hour. An hour is so long to do anything, especially wrestling someone like Bryan. He's just doing jumping jacks and having a good old time, and I'm just huffing and puffing, trying not to throw up. So those are probably my two hardest matches."

